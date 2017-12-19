Guilford County woman searching for dog after animal shelter mix-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITSETT, N.C. -- A Triad woman is warning other pet owners that a few small mistakes could leave you in a devastating position if your dog is ever lost.

Tonya Toler says her 3-year-old Pekingese poodle mix, named Cotton, disappeared on Dec. 8.

“It was devastating because I thought I was going to find her hurt or hit by a car or something,” Toler said.

The dog has a microchip, but it was never registered.

Toler’s neighbor found the dog and checked the chip at a local pet lodge. When no information came up, she brought the dog to the Guilford County Animal Shelter. Instead of surrendering the dog to an employee, she unknowingly gave the pet to a stranger in the lobby.

Now, Cotton is nowhere to be found.

“I just wish they would turn her in because her family is missing her,” Toler said.

Both Toler and her neighbor are devastated by the mix-up.

They want people at home to know how important it is to microchip your pet, make sure it is registered and follow the protocol at the shelter, which includes filling out some paperwork.

The shelter is trying to help find the pet by going over its surveillance footage.