GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Council voted 8-1 to approve $28 million to build the Eugene Street parking deck.

The deck will be financed by limited obligation bonds.

The parking deck will be located at the corner of Bellemeade and Eugene streets.

The deck will support a hotel and an office building near the Greensboro Grasshoppers’ First National Bank Field.