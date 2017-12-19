Firefighters battling huge fire at old Dixie Furniture plant in Lexington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Firefighters are battling a huge fire in the Lexington warehouse district Tuesday evening.

The fire is at the old Dixie Furniture plant, between Elk and South Railroad streets.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Tuesday and crews believed they had extinguished it, but the fire rekindled around 5 p.m., according to Lexington Mayor Newell Clark.

The plant is vacant.

No injuries have been reported.

FOX8 has a crew at the scene working to get more information.

