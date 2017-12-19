7 displaced after mobile home fire in Winston-Salem; firefighters rescue 3 dogs

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem firefighters rescued three dogs from a mobile home fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started in the bedroom of the mobile home, located in the 300 block of Polo Road, around 3:45 p.m.

One woman was home at the time the fire started. No injuries were reported.

Seven people — including six children — are displaced, according to Winston-Salem firefighters on the scene.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.