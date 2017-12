RALEIGH, N.C. – The University of North Carolina at Greensboro basketball team beat North Carolina State in a 81-76 win Saturday from PNC Arena.

UNCG Athletics posted a video of the team celebrating its victory to Twitter, which featured Coach Wes Miller dancing with the team.

SPARTANS WIN!! Now that’s a Statement win for @UNCGBasketball! Spartans knock off NC State 81-76 in Raleigh! #letsgoG pic.twitter.com/YBmGr6lFMT — UNCG Athletics (@uncgsports) December 16, 2017