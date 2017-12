Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The eastbound ramp to Wendover Avenue from Friendly Avenue is back open after being closed due to an overturned leaf truck.

Crews were called to the scene at about 8:30 a.m. Police said the driver had trouble making the turn on the ramp. The driver was not seriously hurt.

Crews removed the truck shortly before 11:30 a.m., resulting in the ramp re-opening.