Nobody hurt after truck catches fire in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Nobody was hurt after a truck caught fire Saturday morning in High Point, according to police.

Crews were called to a parking lot near North Main Street and Old Winston Road shortly before 9 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Michael Foster.

A 2016 pick-up truck’s fuel line was damaged, leaked fuel and started a fire, according to police.

It happened in the parking lot of the Crescent Ford dealer, but the truck did not belong to the dealership.

One fire engine responded and had the situation under control.