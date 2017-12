Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – More than 50 children went Christmas shopping with Greensboro police officers on Saturday morning.

The Greensboro Police Officers Association hosted its annual “Shop with a Cop” event at the Target store at 1628 Highwoods Boulevard.

This event partners former and current police officers with children less than 16 years old for a $100 shopping trip.

GPOA is a non-profit organization that provides legal and peer support to Greensboro police officers.