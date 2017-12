The final FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concert took place in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

The events, also in Burlington and Greensboro, raised a total of 579,440 cans of food total.

The FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts serve as the single largest provider of food for the hungry in the Triad, and help stock the shelves of The Salvation Army for more than half the year.