Family wants answers after woman dies while undergoing cosmetic surgery

WEST MIAMI, Fla. – A family wants answers after a woman died while undergoing cosmetic surgery in Florida on Thursday.

WSVN reported that 40-year-old Kizzy London died while undergoing a Brazilian butt lift at the Jolie Surgery Center in Miami.

The victim’s family flew to Florida from Louisiana on Friday and are mourning the death of their loved one.

“People are still coming here for procedures,” said Lakesha London, the patient’s sister-in-law. “One girl leaving, I saw, with blood all over the back of her dress. It’s just ridiculous.”

Dr. Arnaldo Valls performed the procedure and released a statement to WSVN, which read, in part, “All standard pre-operative procedures were administered. The patient developed cardiac arrest towards the end of the operation, and immediate resuscitation efforts were taken, followed by a call to 911. The paramedics arrived and the patient was transferred to a nearby hospital.”