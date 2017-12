× Crews respond to grass fires in the median of Business 85 in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Three to four grass fires reported in the median of Business 85 in Thomasville are under control.

The first fire was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

Firefighters had the situation under control by about 3 p.m. A cause of the fires has not been released.

Nobody was hurt and no structures were damaged in any of the fires.