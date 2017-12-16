× Burger King in Winston-Salem catches fire on Saturday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A two-story Burger King on Peters Creek Parkway was ablaze Saturday after a fire started in the exhaust system of the restaurant, Winston-Salem fire department told the Winston-Salem Journal.

Flames and smoke could be seen from the rooftop of the restaurant in the 3500 block of Peters Creek Parkway around 2 p.m. as firefighters attempted to contain the fire. No injuries were reported.

“There was a fire in the exhaust system probably because of an excess buildup of cooking grease,” said Battalion Chief Joe Ramsey. “When the fire spreads into the contained space inside the roof, we have to open it up and make sure we get it all.”

Firefighters climbed ladders onto the roof of the building to remove part of the exhaust system and take apart parts of the roof.

