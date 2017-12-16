× $220K worth of marijuana shipped to North Carolina frozen yogurt shop

MATTHEWS, N.C. — More than $220,000 worth of marijuana was shipped to a North Carolina frozen yogurt shop, according to WSOC, citing police.

An employee at the TCBY frozen yogurt shop in the Providence Plantation Shopping Center in Matthews told police she found three packages at the store earlier this month.

When she opened the packages, she said she found the drugs.

“You never know what you are going to get for Christmas,” visitor Richard Debetta said.

TCBY officials told Channel 9 the packages weren’t intended for the Matthews TCBY, and that they were instead intended for the postal store next door.

