1 dead, 2 injured in crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – One Winston-Salem man has died and two others were injured after a two-vehicle crash Friday night.

Nicandro Hernandez, 31, of Winston-Salem, died at the scene, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Crews responded to the 4800 block of Shattalon Drive at about 11 p.m. Police said Hernandez was driving a 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera east on Shattalon Drive.

Police said a 2005 Ford Taurus driven by Carlos Stefon Miller, 55, of Winston-Salem, was headed west on Shattalon Drive and crossed left of center and into the path of the Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera. Both vehicles collided in the eastbound lane of Shattalon Drive.

Hernandez’s passenger, Judith Cruz Mendoza, 35, of Winston-Salem, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Miller was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what caused the crash or if charges will be filed.

The 4800 block of Shatallon Drive was closed for about five hours, but has since reopened.

The crash resulted in the 27th fatality for 2017, as compared to 21 at this time last year.