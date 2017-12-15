× Woman arrested after 6-year-old disabled son found weighing 13 pounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman was arrested after her 6-year-old disabled son was found weighing only 13 pounds, according to WREG.

Andrea Caldwell’s son was born with severe developmental disabilities. The Department of Children’s Services had been searching for the boy since May 2017 and found he and Calwell staying in a hotel in Memphis.

When the DCS official found him, the 6-year-old only weighed 13 pounds, had bed sores, smelled of urine and had been fed only baby formula after his feeding tube became dirty and clogged.

The station reports that Caldwell had been staying at the motel for about a month with her mother and children. She had been receiving free nutritional materials from social services but failed to use them.

Caldwell is charged with aggravated child abuse.