× Winston-Salem man accused of possessing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police have arrested a man accused of having hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, according to a press release from Winston-Salem police.

Keith Allen White, 47, of Winston-Salem, faces 10 counts each of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police began investigating the case in August 2016 after a report of the suspect having child pornography.

Several images of child pornography were discovered during the officer’s initial investigation, according to police.

Items suspected of containing the images were immediately seized by the police and hundreds of other images and videos were found after police executed a warrant.

The suspect was arrested Friday and jailed under a $2,000,000 secured bond. He court planned for next month.