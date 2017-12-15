× ‘Serial child molester’ accused of sexually assaulting Charlotte girl for years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man labeled by Charlotte police as a “serial child molester” was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a girl for years, WSOC reports.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit were notified by patrol officers last month about an investigation into a sexual assault involving the girl.

The accuser said that 61-year-old Angel Mario Guzman Lobo forcibly fondled her on multiple occasions in 2014 and 2015.

Detectives discovered that Lobo had a history of moving to different places and renting rooms from people he met. Lobo was renting a room from a family on Reames Road and became a caregiver to children when the alleged assault happened.

They determined that two children were sexually assaulted during the same time frame but those charges are still forthcoming.

During a news conference Friday morning, CMPD officers called Lobo a “serial child molester” who may have victims in three other states. They believe there are victims in Ohio, Maryland and New York.

Police say Lobo was the one to tell detectives that there were victims in other states.

Police arrested Lobo on Thursday and charged him with 10 counts of indecent liberties with a child and 10 counts of first-degree sex offense.