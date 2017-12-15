Second-grade students eat marijuana on elementary school playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Two second-grade students at a Wisconsin elementary school were taken to the hospital after eating marijuana on the school playground.

WBAY reported that it happened at Eisenhower Elementary School in Green Bay earlier this week. The students are expected to be fine.

A school district representative wouldn’t confirm any of the details about incident, but police said the marijuana was brought to the school by a second-grader.

Some parents at the school are upset that they heard about it from their children instead of the school.

“Phone call or letter sent home or an email, something from the school and we haven't heard anything still now, so I'm shocked,” said Carrie Falkner, mother of a 7-year-old Eisenhower student, according to WBAY.