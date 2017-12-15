SC mother of 3 recovering from addiction gets new car, Christmas gifts for her children

FLORENCE, S.C. — A heartwarming video shows a South Carolina mother of three breaking down into tears after receiving a car, gift cards and presents for her children for Christmas, according to the News & Observer.

In October, Jessica McCutcheon was reunited with her children after social services officials took them from her home amid battles with drug abuse and domestic violence, WYFF reports.

Meredith and Steve Shannon, who fostered McCutcheon’s 2-year-old daughter, Harper, for nearly a year, presented her with a gift box.

“We just felt she was part of our family and we just felt that she needed her kids to have a good Christmas and we wanted to be a part of that,” Shannon said.

In a video posted to Facebook, McCutcheon was given more than $1,000 in gift cards and keys to a 1999 Honda Accord. When McCutcheon saw the keys, she immediately started to cry.

Inside the car were Christmas presents for the kids and birthday presents for Harper, who turned two on Dec. 4.

Student-athletes from North Greenville University donated several of the gift cards after hearing McCutcheon’s story.

“Some of them were giving $5, $10, $20,” said North Greenville University head cheerleading coach Kate Sepko. “It just impressed me so much, you know, $5, $10 is a big deal for these kids. That’s a meal or a couple meals.”

The video has more than 106,000 likes, 131,000 shares and 7.3 million views.