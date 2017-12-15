Rockingham County home destroyed in fire, community collecting items for family

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- A Rockingham County family lost almost everything in a house fire last week.
Reka Hall grew up at the house on Pannel Road in Reidsville. She moved back and was raising her family there.
Leaksville, Wentworth and Shiloh firefighters responded to a call about a fire at her house around 2 a.m. last Friday.
“All of a sudden I feel this intense heat,” Hall said. “When I woke up, I looked out and all I saw was flames.”
Hall and her three children were able to get out of the home. Her husband was in the hospital at the time.
The fire department determined the fire was accidental, caused by a wood stove.
“When we came back after it was put out that's when it hit me, I was like, 'We are homeless,'” Hall said.
Hall said the one thing that didn’t burn inside her home were some of her children’s pictures.
Hall’s three kids go to Rockingham County High School and Middle School. The schools started collecting clothing, food, household items and money for the family.
“To lose everything during the holiday season is very traumatic, our students just want to reach out to help out,” said Joan Tatum, the assistant principal at Rockingham County High School.
The help has been overwhelming. Hall picked up a car full of supplies the other day.
“I can't even explain how overjoyed, how happy we are that people are helping us out,” Hall said. “We could never say thank you because so many people reached out and touched our hearts.”
The schools are still collecting supplies. If you would like to donate the family’s clothing sizes are listed below.
Middle school aged daughter
Shirt size Large Juniors
Jeans size 12 or 14
Shoe size 9-9.5
Coat size Large in Juniors or Adult Small
High school aged son
Shirt size Men's Med
Pants size 30X30
Shoe size 10
High school aged son
Shirt size Men's Med
Pants size 30X32
Shoe size 11.5
Mom
Shirt size 2XL
Pant size 18
Shoe size 11
Dad
Shirt size 1XL
Pant size 34X30
Shoe size 10.5