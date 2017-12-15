Police looking for men accused of robbing bank in Greensboro at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for two men accused of robbing a bank in Greensboro at gunpoint on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Wells Fargo at 5815 W. Friendly Ave. at about 9:45 a.m., according to a Greensboro police press release.

Two armed men entered the bank, forced everyone to the floor and demanded money from the teller, according to police.

The suspects then allegedly took the money and left. Nobody was hurt.

Greensboro police have released surveillance images of the suspects.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts can call police at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.