Police arrest man accused of robbing Thomasville convenience store with golf club

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – A man accused of robbing a convenience store in Thomasville with a golf club has been arrested.

Brandon Scott Routh, 29, of Thomasville, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to a Thomasville police press release.

Officers were called to the Drive Thru at 616 Randolph St. shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim told police that a man in a ski mask entered the business and demanded money with a golf club.

Surveillance video shows the victim trying to fight back with a knife. After a struggle, the suspect eventually runs off with the cash register.

Officers searched the area and eventually found and arrested the suspect. He was jailed in Davidson County under a $50,000 secured bond and has court planned for next month.