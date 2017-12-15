Panthers owner Jerry Richardson investigated for alleged workplace misconduct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is being investigated for alleged workplace misconduct, according to the team's official website.

"The Carolina Panthers and Mr. Richardson take these allegations very seriously and are fully committed to a full investigation and taking appropriate steps to address and remediate any misconduct," team spokesman Steven Drummond said in a statement. "The entire organization is fully committed to ensuring a safe, comfortable and diverse work environment where all individuals, regardless of sex, race, color, religion, gender, or sexual identity or orientation, are treated fairly and equally. We have work to do to achieve this goal, but we are going to meet it."

The investigation is being led by the outside international law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, LLP, and will be overseen by limited owner and former White House Chief of Staff Erskine Bowles.

In 1993, Richardson became the first former NFL player in decades to become an owner when the Carolina Panthers were awarded the NFL's 29th franchise.

