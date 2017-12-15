× Multiple school lockdowns lifted after armed robbery in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple lockdowns have been lifted after an armed robbery in Greensboro Friday morning, according to Nora Shoptaw with Guilford County Schools.

Western Guilford Middle School, Western Guilford High School, Guilford Elementary School, Jefferson Elementary School and Early College at Guilford were all on lockdown due to the threat.

At about 9:50 a.m., officers went to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 5815 W. Friendly Ave. in reference to an armed robbery. Police say two men entered the bank and robbed it at gunpoint.

No injuries were reported.