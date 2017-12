GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 500,000 cans were collected at the FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concert in Greensboro on Friday.

A total of 550,440 cans were collected at the event at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Winston-Salem concert, featuring music by the Winston-Salem Symphony, will be held at LJVM Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.