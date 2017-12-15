× Michael Jordan named world’s highest-paid athlete of all time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is the world’s highest-paid athlete of all time, according to Forbes.

The NBA legend’s career earnings stand at $1.85 billion. Golfer Tiger Woods ranks second at $1.7 billion.

Jordan has had longtime endorsements with Gatorade, Hanes and Nike, but the investment that made him a billionaire was his 90% stake in the Charlotte Hornets, a team reportedly worth $780 million.

Jordan played at UNC Chapel Hill before launching his storied NBA career with the Chicago Bulls.

He is a six-time NBA champion, five-time NBA MVP and 14-time NBA All-Star.