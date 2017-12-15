× Man, woman sentenced in murder involving human remains found in Randolph County in 2015

LIBERTY, N.C. – A man and woman were sentenced in connection to human remains found in Randolph County in October 2015.

Ingrid Morales Dejesus Rodriguez, 25, and Miguel Angel Munoz, 19, plead guilty this week in Randolph County Superior Court in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Francisco Rivas Galves.

Judge Bradford V. Long sentenced Munoz to 200 to 252 months and Rodriguez to 75 to 102 months. Munoz is a citizen of El Salvador and will be returned to his home country based on a pre-existing federal warrant.

The suspects picked up Galves at his home in Chatham County during the late-night hours of Oct. 23, 2015.

Munoz shot the victim twice in the back of the vehicle and the victim’s body was left off of Shiloh Road in an undeveloped area.

At the time Galves went missing, he was a suspect in the murder of Esau Abraham Brenes.