Man wanted in crime spree in Greensboro arrested

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man wanted for robbing four businesses and attempting to steal a car with children in it Thursday was arrested Friday evening after someone recognized the man and called police, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Harvey Raymond Trull, 47, was taken in to custody without incident by patrol officers shortly after 4 p.m. at 305 Gate City Blvd. An employee of Urban Ministry recognized the man from a photo police had shown the staff Thursday.

Trull is accused of robbing the Family Dollar at 122 W. Meadowview Road at knifepoint and stealing packs of cigarettes at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses said he then ran to Boost Mobile at 2702 S. Elm-Eugene St. and tried to drag a woman from her vehicle in an attempt to steal it. The woman screamed and fought the man to protect her children who were in the rear seat of the car. A witness intervened and fought off the man.

Police believe Trull then ran to the Valero gas station at 2715 S. Elm-Eugene St. and stole a car that was left running unattended.

At 6:22 p.m. Thursday, employees at Pita Delight at 1101 W. Gate City Blvd. reported that the business had been robbed. After receiving cash, he ran toward UNCG. Officials from both departments searched for the man but were unable to locate him. During the search, police located the stolen vehicle and returned it to its owner.

Police showed photographs from several of the businesses to staff at several hotels and places that assist homeless people. As a result, Trull was identified and taken into custody.

Trull is charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of attempted robbery.

Trull is currently confined in the Guilford County Jail on a $10,000 bond.