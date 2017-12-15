Man kept stepdaughter captive for 19 years, fathered her 9 children, feds say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. -- A federal grand jury has indicted an Oklahoma man accused of holding his stepdaughter captive for nearly two decades, People reports.

Henri Michelle Piette, 63, is accused of raping, beating and torturing his stepdaughter Rosalynn McGinnis -- and fathering her nine children.

Investigators say it started when she was 11 or 12 years old.

The federal charges are kidnapping and traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in sexual activity with a juvenile.

They come on top of state charges in Wagoner County, Oklahoma.

He pleaded not guilty to four sex crime felonies and remains in jail there without bond.

He may end up being prosecuted on the federal and state charges at the same time.

McGinnis went public with her story earlier this year.