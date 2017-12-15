Man found fatally shot in crashed car near Winston-Salem shopping complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot and killed near a Winston-Salem shopping complex early Friday morning.

At about 2 a.m., officers were called to a shopping center on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to shots fired. A short time later, they found the man dead from gunshot wounds in a crashed car on North Cleveland Avenue.

The man was a passenger, and the vehicle crashed into a parked car.

The area in front of MLK Arcade and a large portion of Cleveland Avenue were blocked off.

Additional details are unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

Police say it was on Cleveland Ave behind the shopping complex that they found a man dead with gunshot wounds inside a wrecked SUV. pic.twitter.com/dgy0kraI2p — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) December 15, 2017

WSPD says the shooting happened in the parking lot of THIS shopping complex on N. MLK Drive just before 2 am. The area blocked off is the in front of MLK Arcade. pic.twitter.com/QGqpH18pQk — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) December 15, 2017

BREAKING: One person dead after a shooting near a shopping complex on N. MLK Dr in Winston-Salem. Police on scene. pic.twitter.com/xBwC7lcCVG — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) December 15, 2017