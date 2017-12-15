Man found fatally shot in crashed car near Winston-Salem shopping complex

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot and killed near a Winston-Salem shopping complex early Friday morning.
At about 2 a.m., officers were called to a shopping center on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to shots fired. A short time later, they found the man dead from gunshot wounds in a crashed car on North Cleveland Avenue.
The man was a passenger, and the vehicle crashed into a parked car.
The area in front of MLK Arcade and a large portion of Cleveland Avenue were blocked off.
Additional details are unknown.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.
36.099860 -80.244216