Man found fatally shot in crashed car near Winston-Salem shopping complex identified

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police have identified the 29-year-old man found fatally shot inside a crashed car near a Winston-Salem shopping complex, according to a news release.

At about 2 a.m., officers were called to a shopping center on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to shots fired. A short time later, they found the man dead from gunshot wounds in a crashed Acura MDX on North Cleveland Avenue.

The victim has been identified as James Anthony Davis Jr., of Winston-Salem.

Police said Davis and other occupants in the Acura went into a business on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. When they exited the business and came back to the car someone shot into the vehicle, hitting Davis. The suspect then fled the scene.

The occupants of the Acura left the area and were involved in a crash in the 700 block of North Cleveland Avenue, where Davis was found dead in the vehicle.

Detectives are following several investigative leads and do not believe this was a random act of violence, the release said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.