High Point sex offender accused of having child porn sentenced to more than 21 years in prison

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A local man who pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography was sentenced Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Robert Edward Abell III, 35, of High Point, pleaded guilty on Aug. 14 to one count of receipt of child pornography. He was sentenced by United States District Judge Catherine C. Eagles to 262 months imprisonment followed by lifetime supervised release.

Abell was previously convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child in Guilford County in 2005 and had to register as a sex offender.

Investigators searched Abell’s apartment on March 8, 2016, after observing that someone using his IP address was sharing child pornography via a peer-to-peer network. They found child pornography files depicting prepubescent children being sexually molested and peer-to-peer software on Abell’s computer.