‘Grinch’ caught on camera stealing package off NC family’s porch

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Thieves pulled into a stranger’s driveway, got out and grabbed packages off a North Carolina family’s porch.

The act, which took a matter of seconds, was captured on a surveillance camera from the Mount Holly home, WSOC reports.

The homeowner said the package was a Christmas gift for his wife.

“Just that fast. They’re in and gone,” the homeowner said.

The husband and wife, who asked not to be identified, said that as hard it is was to watch that surveillance video, the feeling they are left with is worse.

“I’m more upset about the fact that someone came on my property and took something than I am about the merchandise itself,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner said he received an alert Thursday morning telling him his wife’s gift had arrived.

“I was looking for it when I got home,” the homeowner said. “I saw that it wasn’t there. I kind of knew before I even checked the camera that something wasn’t right.”

According to the station, the U.S. Postal Service, Fed Ex, and UPS all offer several options to help prevent thefts, including having your package delivered somewhere else or giving special instructions on where you want them to leave it.