Greensboro shop helps artisans and local pet rescues

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There is something cute afoot for holiday shoppers this week.

Ten Thousand Villages is a fair-trade store that supports over 20,000 artisans in over 30 counties. And this week, they're supporting local rescues too.

"All of the artisans get paid up front, so the donations that we're going to be giving to these animal rescue groups are coming from us," said manager Emily Shoemaker. "you know, we're not asking the artisans to pay for that."

And 15% of this week's profits will go a long way.

"We like to say that we are a place where you can buy a gift that gives twice. So you can give a gift to a loved one that is really meaningful, and then you can also give a gift to the artisans in the form of compensation for what they have done," Shoemaker says.

A different group is featured every day this week.

So, be ready to shop 'til you drop, and help local rescues in the process!