Greensboro police cracking down on drivers speeding in neighborhood roads

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- For Brook Galvin, the problem she has been accustomed to seeing lately on Regents Park Lane in Greensboro has been speed.

“Even mothers in their minivans are flying down this road,” she said. “I mean, I’m scared for the kids that walk to the school bus from around. I mean, I’m scared to walk my dog.”

Drivers are flying up and down Regents Park Lane from sun up to sun down. Which is why officers have been there to crack down on speeders.

“Until we get some of the new construction [done], the traffic has to flow somewhere. So, essentially it has been forced to some of the surrounding neighborhoods,” said Sgt. Ben Altizer, Greensboro police.

The nearby construction of the Urban Loop, along with work on other projects in the city has forced tens of thousands of drivers through similar neighborhood streets.

As people use Regents Park Lane as a cut-through now there’s an electric sign that serves as a reminder to watch your speed.

“Not a day goes by when we don't at least get a blow of the horn or passing wave,” Altizer said.

“A lot of people have been concerned, so it's great to see them out here,” said Galvin.

Since August, officers have issued nearly 50 citations on Regents Park Lane alone.

For the next year, they plan to keep an eye on drivers using that street along with a couple of other neighborhood streets.