Enrichment Center to host annual Christmas performance

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Enrichment Center, an art day program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, performed their annual Christmas performance tonight.

The show keeps growing each year and was moved this year to Pinedale Christian Church because of a larger seating capacity.

This year's event "Wake Up Mr. Scrooge," has been months in the planning and every element has been touched by students at the center.

The program will include acting, dance and music. In addition to their performance, the students share their art work which is on sale at The Enrichment Center gallery from 9-4 p.m. weekdays.