Dog found abandoned in cage on side of cold Davidson County road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Lady Mistletoe was cold and lonely when the 12-year-old dog was left by her owners inside a cage on the side of the road.

This incident couldn't come at a more horrible time. Lady Mistletoe needs special care as she's hard of hearing and her vision is almost gone.

"They abandoned her when she probably needed them the most," said Davidson County Animal Alliance Board Member Mindy Faircloth.

Vegas is another dog who was also dumped on the side of the road, but not in a cage. She sat and waited four hours for her owners to come.

That never happened and one gentleman was able to rescue her and take her to the Davidson County Animal Shelter.

"She was obviously looking for her owners to come back for her," Faircloth said.

She said abandoned dogs are a major concern all year round.

The problem starts when pet owners have the mindset of out with the old and in with the new. The shelter sees this first hand.

So far, this year, they've had a total of 1,137 dogs in the county who were either abandoned or their owners surrendered them to the shelter.

Faircloth says this number might bleed over into next year.

That's when people return or abandon pets they received as a gift.

She says it boils down to taking ownership.

"Please be responsible for your animals," Faircloth said.