94-year-old woman arrested after refusing to leave care home

EUSTIS, Fla. — A 94-year-old Florida woman was arrested after she refused to leave her care home after being evicted, according to WFTV.

Juanita Fitzgerald, who turned 94 on Friday, was evicted from her home at National Church Residences’ Franklin House after falling behind on her rent. WKMG reports she refused to the money because she thought she was going to die soon.

Fitzgerald was warned she’d be arrested if she didn’t leave but allegedly told officers, “Unless you carry me out of here, I’m not going anywhere.”

According to an arrest report, while officers tried to escort her out of the building, she purposely slid onto the floor and resisted when they tried to pick her up.

She was eventually taken to jail on a $500 bond. She was released on Thursday and has a Dec. 27 court date.

93 year old Juanita Fitzgerald says she tried to pay her rent but was refused. Says she did not tell them she was dying to get out of paying rent. She says that's a lie! Also says she's never been arrested before but has faith God will get her through! News 6 WKMG / ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/JjE4wifKlx — Adrianna Iwasinski (@AIwasinski) December 14, 2017