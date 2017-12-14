× Two Greensboro police officers charged with child abuse

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Greensboro police officers have been charged with child abuse.

Renee Brewer and Timothy Brewer were arrested on Dec. 11.

Timothy Brewer, who was hired in 2014 and works in patrol, was charged with two counts of child abuse and bonded out on the same day. Renee Brewer, who was hired in 2006 and works in the forensic services division, was charged with one count of child abuse and also bonded out on the same day.

“Leaders with the Greensboro Police Department have been cooperating with both the Department of Social Services and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department since being made of aware of allegations of child abuse by two of our employees,” said Susan Danielson with the Greensboro Police Department. “These are serious allegations that require a thorough understanding of all of the facts before determining what legal and administrative actions are appropriate.”

Both have been placed on administrative duties.