Teacher accused of sex with high school student she met at church

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A former teacher is accused of having an improper relationship with a high school student she met at church, KXAN reports.

Nicole Marie Faires Andrews, 31, is charged with sexual assault of a child.

At the end of October, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office began investigating an alleged sexual assault and improper relationship involving Andrews, who was a Cedar Park Middle School sixth-grade teacher.

Andrews was arrested on Tuesday and authorities said she had an ongoing relationship with a 16-year-old boy she met at The Church at Canyon Creek, where she was a volunteer youth administrator.

The boy, a student at Vandegrift High School, admitted that Andrews had sexual contact with him 11 or 12 times, as well as sending a naked photo of herself, according to court documents.

Andrews resigned from Cedar Park Middle on Nov. 6.