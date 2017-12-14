× Simply Thai opens second location in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. – Simply Thai has opened at 122 E. Main St. in Jamestown, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

It opened in a former office space across from Southern Roots restaurant.

“It’s a great location. It’s a great town,” said Matt “Jit” Lothakoun.

Lothakoun opened the restaurant with his sister Vonne Keobouala. It is their second location.

The two opened Simply Thai at 2041 Timberline Station Drive in Elon eight years ago.

