Paul Ryan could retire after 2018 elections, report says

Speaker Paul Ryan is considering retiring after the 2018 midterm elections, according to Politico.

Ryan, who been in his role since October 2015, has reportedly told his “closest confidants” that his current term as speaker will be his last.

In recent interviews with three dozen of Ryan’s colleagues, it is believed Ryan will not stay in Congress past 2018.

Ryan is currently pushing tax reform, which Republicans hope to get to President Trump’s desk by Christmas.

Ryan was the vice presidential candidate for Republican nominee Mitt Romney in the 2012 presidential election.