NC couple accused of biting their children, beating them with extension cord

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina couple is accused of starving their children, beating them with an extension cord and biting them.

According to WTVD, Tevin McDonald and Natasha Forrest are charged with multiple counts of felony child abuse.

The probable cause affidavit indicated that Forrest and McDonald took turns repeatedly beating the children with an extension cord and bit them so hard that it caused permanent bite marks on many parts of their bodies.

It also noted that the two children, ages 4 and 6, were severely malnourished and emaciated.

McDonald and Forrest made their first court appearance on Wednesday and McDonald tearfully pleaded with a judge for his freedom.

In court, he explained how he called the Department of Social Services to come remove the children after he realized he went too far in disciplining them.

However, District Attorney Billy West insisted that the abuse occurred over a two-year period.

A Wake County Court convicted Forrest of felony child abuse in 2013; however, she was given a suspended sentenced and awarded custody.

Her husband, McDonald, has a prior conviction for kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Both McDonald and Forrest are being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.