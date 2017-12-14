MLB player, former North Davidson star visits Brenner Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Austin Beck is just starting his professional baseball career after getting drafted by the Oakland A’s in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft and he already knows the type of big leaguer he wants to be. One that gives back to the community.

Beck spent some time visiting the kids at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem recently.

Beck, who just turned 19 years old, also caught up with a boy he got to know while he was in high school.

Gavin Hill was diagnosed with cancer and Beck quickly became his friend.

The two remain close and the outlook for Hill’s long term health is very positive. Beck is even giving some of the proceeds from his first signature bat to Brenner Children’s Hospital.