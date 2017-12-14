× Man suspected of robbing Graham frozen yogurt shop arrested

GRAHAM, N.C. — The man suspected of robbing a frozen yogurt shop in Graham Sunday night has been arrested, according to a press release.

At about 8:15 p.m., officers went to the Purple Penguin located at 1051 S. Main St. in reference to a robbery. The clerk reported to officers that an armed man entered the business and demanded money.

He left the shop on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Thursday, 26-year-old Jeffrey Shane Stewart Stewart, of Snow Camp, was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

“Stewart was identified with the assistance of the community’s cooperation,” the release says.

He is behind bars on a $75,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Graham Police Department at (336) 570-6711 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.