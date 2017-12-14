Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Haeco is laying off workers Thursday, according to David Lynch, vice president of marketing at Haeco.

Haeco is laying off workers within its Cabin Solutions Operations, he said. This is where they build seats, lavatories, and galleys. There are two facilities -- one in High Point and another in Wallburg.

"This is a restructuring of the business and has nothing to do with the maintenance service or the new large hangar that is being built at PTIA," Lynch said.

The company is not releasing how many people are being laid off.