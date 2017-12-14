Greensboro restaurant mixes sweet and savory with handcrafted chicken and donuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You've heard of chicken and waffle restaurants, but now you can try fried chicken and donuts.

Scratch Handcrafted Donuts and Fried Chicken opened last month. You can order fresh-made donuts or made-to-order double fried chicken. Or, you can enjoy them together in a fried chicken sandwich with a donut bun or donut breaded popcorn fried chicken.

Scratch Handcrafted Donuts and Fried Chicken is located on Battleground Avenue near the intersection at Wendover Avenue.