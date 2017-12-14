× Forsyth County school volunteer accused of sexual activity with student

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County school volunteer is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a student, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Jennifer Anne Pike, 43, of Kernersville, is charged with two felonious counts of sexual activity with a student.

In September 2017, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding an allegation of inappropriate behavior between a male student and an adult volunteer at East Forsyth High School, the release said.

Following an investigation, Pike was arrested.

Pike was placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 4, 2018.

Easy Forsyth High Principal Rodney Bass sent the following phone message to parents:

“Good evening parents this is Rodney Bass, principal at East Forsyth High School. I want to inform you that late today we were made aware that a former volunteer at our school has been arrested on felony sex offense charges. When we were made aware of the investigation the volunteer was suspended. We will continue to work with law enforcement through this investigation. Please know we always take any allegations of misconduct involving students seriously and encourage you to make us aware of any situation that concerns you. Thank you for your understanding.”