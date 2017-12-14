Fire rips through Davie County chicken processing plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rachel Cornell sent FOX8 video from the plant this morning

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. -- Video shows a large fire at a chicken processing plant in Davie County Thursday morning.

The fire happened just before 3 a.m. at the House of Raeford Farms on Eaton Road in Mocksville.

Davie County Fire Marshal Jerry Myers said the fire happened in the back of the building. Due to an ammonia chemical, the fire was also called in as a chemical leak.

House of Raeford released a statement on the fire Thursday morning:

“Early this morning a fire broke out in our Mocksville, NC plant. Within minutes, first responders were on the scene. Thanks to their good work and the work of our plant team, the fire is out, no one was harmed and the site is secure. Local authorizes remain on the scene to monitor it and assist our plant management with their investigation to determine the cause and extent of the damage."

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Eaton Road is expected to be closed through noon.