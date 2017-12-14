Elementary student accused of stabbing another student in eye with pencil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. — An elementary school student is accused of stabbing another student in the eye with a pencil at school.

KFOR reported that it recently happened to a 6-year-old student at Central Elementary in Moore.

The victim’s mother, Sarena Garner, said she will have to take her son Zadrian to a specialist in order to have his eye looked at.

The mother said she received a phone call informing her that a student had stabbed her son in the eye with a pencil.

The school’s principal told KFOR she was unaware of the incident and said they would be investigating.

Garner said she wants the bullying to stop and is now considering homeschooling.